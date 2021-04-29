Red Wings Announce Opening Week Schedule

April 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the opening week itinerary including information on Media Day. Please see the schedule below.

- Friday, April 30 - Team is scheduled to depart the alternate site in Fredericksburg, VA.

- Sunday, May 2 - Media Day begins at 1 p.m. All interviews will be via Zoom. Manager Matt LeCroy and select players will be available once the roster is set. Those players will be communicated as soon as they've been determined. The team will workout on the field (weather permitting) at 2 p.m. Media will be allowed inside the facility but need to sign the 2021 season waiver and pass a temperature check to enter Frontier Field. The press box will be open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. The plan is for the press box windows to remain open at all times (weather permitting) so please dress appropriately.

- Monday, May 3 - Team will workout at 11:30 a.m. Frontier Field will open to the media at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. The team will depart for Allentown, PA at 4 p.m.

- Tuesday, May 4 - Opening Day at Lehigh Valley. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Listen to voice of the Wings, Josh Whetzel, call every game this season on AM 1280, FoxSports1280.iheart.com, or the iHeartRadio app.

- Tuesday, May 18 - Opening Day at Frontier Field. Rochester hosts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 7:05 p.m. A detailed rundown of the day's festivities will be unveiled at a later date.

Tickets for Opening Day and the first 11 other home games will go on sale May 10 at the Ticket Office and at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.