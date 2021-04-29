Hens Recognize Frontline Workers During Opening Week

During Opening Week, the Mud Hens will honor the men and women who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic over the past year. These Hometown Heroes have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe, healthy, fed, and our children educated. The Mud Hens would like to thank a local company who partnered with the Knothole Club to purchase and donate 800 tickets for these local heroes to attend the game.

The following groups will be celebrated at the games during Opening Week:

- Wednesday, May 5 | Healthcare Providers

- Thursday, May 6 | Educators

- Friday, May 7 | First Responders (Toledo Police & Fire)

- Sunday, May 9 | Essential Workers

Knothole Club

For nearly 100 years, the Mud Hens have developed partnerships with local businesses and individuals to provide tickets to underprivileged children and veterans in the Toledo region. Click to learn more on the Knothole Club.

