Fashion Forward: Saints Uniforms Give a Tip of the Cap to City of Saint Paul and Twins Affiliation

ST. PAUL, MN - Take a deep breath St. Paul Saints fans. The team is keeping its name (was there really any question about this?). The primary home uniform will look remarkably similar to what you're used to (did you really doubt us?). And the road grays are here to stay (why did you panic all off-season about this?). In addition to the two mainstays the Saints will have their traditional alternate jersey that will use the Saints blue as the primary color and, for the first time in franchise history, feature a fourth uniform that pays homage to the new partnership with the Minnesota Twins.

Each of the uniforms will integrate three colors honoring a 28-year relationship with the city of Saint Paul that dates back to the current organization's inception in 1993: yellow, blue, and red. These three colors are utilized in distinct areas of the jersey and are all brought together on the left sleeve of the uniform top with a patch representing the Saint Paul flag and the world class ballpark that resides in its Lowertown neighborhood. The flag has a blue strip in the middle that represents the Mississippi River, which runs through both the Twin Cities. The shield is separated into three parts, with a yellow line separating a yellow log cabin and a yellow dome, with the first representing the Saint Paul Chapel, built in 1841, and eventually becoming the city's namesake. The dome symbolizes the city's importance as the location of the Minnesota State Capitol. Below those symbols is a blue winged wheel, representing the city's role as a transportation hub. The red shield symbolizes the progress and spirit of St. Paul. A blue star can be found at the top, representing the star of the north, symbolic of St. Paul's allegiance to Minnesota. Sitting above the star is the CHS Field logo highlighting the connection between the ballpark and the community it serves.

Celebrating the Saints affiliation with the Minnesota Twins, the interlocking "TC" logo that stands for "Twin Cities," signifying the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, can be found on the right sleeve.

Saints Home White: The traditional Saints script across the chest of the uniform in Saints blue. The red number appears on the bottom left of the front of the uniform with the red number in the middle and centered on the back and the nameplate in Saints blue above the number. A blue-yellow-blue stripe combination appears on the end of the sleeve of the uniform as well as the top of the socks.

Saints Road Grays: Honoring the city's rich baseball history, the road gray uniform features "ST PAUL" in block lettering across the chest of the uniform with the period in "ST" appearing below the T, which mirrors uniforms worn by the Charles Comiskey era Saints of the late 1800s. The red number appears on the bottom left of the front of the uniform as well as centered in the middle on the back of the uniform with the nameplate in Saints blue above the number. A blue-yellow-blue stripe combination appears on the end of the sleeve of the uniform as well as the top of the socks.

Saints Alternate Blue: These are the reverse of the Saints home whites with the uniform in the Saints blue. The traditional Saints script across the chest is in white with the red number on the bottom left of the front of the jersey and centered in the middle on the back of the uniform with the nameplate in white above the number. A yellow-blue-yellow stripe combination appears on the end of the sleeve of the uniform as well as the top of the socks.

Saints Powder Blue: Twins fans will remember this color pattern from the 1970s and early 80s. The powder blue look will be from head-to-toe on the uniform with a throwback Saints script in red across the chest. Similar to the Twins uniforms from that time, no number appears on the front, but a red number appears centered in the middle on the back of the uniform with the nameplate in red above the number. A dark blue-white-red color combination appears on the end of the uniform sleeve while a dark blue-red striping goes around the top of the socks.

"For 28 years Saint Paul has been in our name and we've worn it proudly across our chests," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "As we join the ranks of Triple-A baseball we'll travel farther and visit new cities so we felt it was an important opportunity to represent our city as best we could. Taking the colors of the Saint Paul flag and weaving them throughout our uniforms, then tying it all together with a patch representing the flag itself, goes a long way to accomplishing that goal. Combined with the TC logo on our sleeves, we're also thrilled to add a fourth uniform incorporating the Twins colors from the 70s and 80s, which will serve as a tribute to our new affiliation."

The Saints home whites and road grays will be the predominate uniform worn throughout the season with the alternate and powder blue uniforms worn for fireworks nights and other special promotional games.

The Saints season begins on May 4 against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) at Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. The Saints first home game as the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs). A limited number of single-game tickets are available for all Saints games by going to saintsbaseball.com or contacting the Saints office during normal box office hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., by calling 651-644-6659.

