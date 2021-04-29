What Fans Need to Know About Attending Syracuse Mets Games at NBT Bank Stadium
April 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Key Points
New York State guidelines require fans three years and older to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry
The Syracuse Mets and Onondaga County are providing free COVID-19 rapid tests at NBT Bank Stadium
Opening Day is Tuesday, May 4th at 6:35 p.m., and Syracuse is home through Sunday, May 9th
Tickets are available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online at syracusemets.com
Entry Requirements and Testing
New York State requires all fans three years and older to display proof of one of the following:
Full vaccination, meaning 14 days after the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or 14 days after the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A negative result from either a PCR COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of the game) or Antigen test (within 6 hours of the game)
The Syracuse Mets and Onondaga County have partnered to provide free COVID-19 Rapid Testing at NBT Bank Stadium
Fans must register at covid19.ongov.net/appointments/testing-registration-form
Testing is open Tuesday-Friday 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on game days
Please plan accordingly as the test will take at least 15 minutes to deliver results
The tests will be administered outside NBT Bank Stadium in clearly marked areas
Entry and Testing Process:
All fans will be directed by signs and stadium staff to an initial screening area
Those already with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will proceed to one of the gates clearly marked for entry into the stadium
Fans without proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be directed to the testing tent where they will check in, get tested, and wait for the test result
These fans should be pre-registered
After receiving proof of a negative test, those fans can then proceed to the one of the entrance gates
Fans in need of a negative COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to get tested ahead of time. Onondaga County testing locations and available appointments can be seen at covid19.ongov.net/appointments/
New York State guidelines require fans to wear a face covering at all times on ballpark property except when actively eating or drinking. Face coverings must cover nose and mouth
Digital tickets can be purchased at any time at SyracuseMets.com or by phone Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be sent digitally via email and either printed at home or shown on a mobile device upon entry to the stadium
Purses and wallets no larger than 6.5"x4.5" will be permitted in addition to CLEAR tote bags that do not exceed 12"x6"x12", clear re-sealable gallon bags, and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children
2021 Syracuse Mets Schedule
Opening Day for the 2021 Syracuse Mets season is on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:35 p.m. when Syracuse hosts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at NBT Bank Stadium
This year, to reduce travel for teams, minor league schedules feature teams only playing opponents from the same division. The unique 2021 schedule also includes teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. Every Monday is an off day, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city
First pitch for Syracuse Mets home games Tuesday-Saturday is at 6:35 p.m. First pitch for Sunday home games is at 1:05 p.m. except for Sunday, July 4th which will start at 6:35 p.m.
The full Syracuse Mets promotional schedule is available at milb.com/syracuse/tickets/promotions
Back by popular demand, the Syracuse Mets will continue to offer popular food promotions throughout the week for fans enjoy. Food & beverage promotions will begin May 18th.
Taco Tuesday where fans can get three tacos for just $10
Dollar Thursdays with $1 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys, $1 fountain Coca-Cola drinks, $2 draft Saranac, Labatt, Budweiser, and 1911 products, and $1 items in the souvenir store
Craft Beer Fridays where $25 gets you a 200-level ticket to the game and two vouchers for a 16-ounce Craft Beer at The Hops Spot Craft Corner on the First Base side ($27 for a 100-level ticket)
Kids Eat Free Sunday where kids 12 and under will receive a voucher upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a 12-ounce Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a scoop of Perry's ice cream. Kids will also get a cinch bag, courtesy of NYS College 529
Syracuse is part of a new "Group of 20" League now called the Triple-A East League where the Mets are part of the Northeast Division. The Northeast Division consists of the same six teams that were part of the former International League North Division: Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse, and Worcester, which moved from Pawtucket
The other 14 teams in the Triple-A East League are Columbus, Indianapolis, Iowa, Louisville, Omaha, St. Paul, and Toledo in the Midwest Division and Charlotte, Durham Gwinnett, Jacksonville, Memphis, Nashville, and Norfolk in the Southeast Division
