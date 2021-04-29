Tides Announce Plan to Re-Open for 2021 Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Tides today announced their plan to welcome fans back to Harbor Park at 38 percent capacity, meaning as many as 4,731 fans can attend the Tides Home Opener on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The plan to re-open includes an on-sale date for May home games only, box office hours, a promotional schedule, as well as health and safety protocols.

May Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the month of May will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m., with fans able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office, online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will be available in socially-distant pod seating, with each pod consisting of groups of two, four, or six seats. Each pod must be filled, leaving no single seat empty.

The Harbor Park box office will open at 10 a.m. on May 4, and will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. Single-game tickets for June, July, August and September will be announced at a later date in accordance with state social-distancing guidelines.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

2021 Promotional Schedule

The 2021 promotional schedule features nine postgame fireworks shows and six 12:05 Business Special matinees. Traditional favorites include Armed Forces Night (July 31), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (August 10 & September 14), Navy Night (August 14) and Marine Corps Night (August 28).

The Tides will play as the Pajaritos de Norfolk for two Copa de la Diversión nights (September 5 & September 18), and Harbor Park will host Bark in the Park for three games (August 11, August 29 & September 15). New to the promotional schedule this season is a Ryan Mountcastle International League MVP bobblehead (July 9), a retro Tidewater Tides bobblehead (August 27), a Pajaritos silicone pint glass (September 5) and a reversible soccer scarf (September 18). Fans can also take home three sets of baseball cards (August 24, September 2 & September 17).

Also new for 2021, the Tides will play a total of 36 games against new Triple-A East opponent Jacksonville. Both historic Navy towns, the season series between the two teams will be known as the Navy Town Showdown presented by GEICO Military. The winner of the season series will be presented with a ship bell trophy in September.

The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com and additional promotions will be added throughout the season. Promotions, dates and game times are subject to change.

Fan Cut-Outs

Due to social-distancing, fans can order custom fan cut-outs to be placed in seats at Harbor Park during the 2021 season. Fan cut-outs can be ordered online at https://shop.fancutouts.com/products/norfolk-tides-fan-cutouts.

Health & Safety Guidelines

The Tides will implement social-distancing, masking, minimal contact and sanitization policies for the safety of fans, players and staff at Harbor Park this season. These policies have been developed to align with the CDC, Major League Baseball and the State of Virginia/City of Norfolk Health Department guidelines. All policies and procedures can be reviewed online at https://www.milb.com/norfolk/ballpark/covid19policies.

For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

