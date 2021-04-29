Meet the Triple-A East Midwest Division - Louisville Bats

The 2021 season begins in just five days! This year, the Omaha Storm Chasers are part of a new Triple-A league, Triple-A East.

Triple-A East is one of the new leagues in Minor League Baseball formed as a result of the contraction of Minor League Baseball following the renegotiation of the Professional Baseball Agreement after its expiration in September of 2020. Triple-A East includes teams that previously played in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, the Triple-A International League, the Double-A Southern League, and the independent American Association. Triple-A East includes 20 teams and is divided into three divisions: Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast. There will be limited inter-divisional play in 2021 to mitigate travel. The Omaha Storm Chasers will only face teams in the Midwest Division during the 2021 season.

After getting to know the Northeast and Southeast divisions, it's time to learn about the opponents that Omaha will be facing this season, the teams in the Midwest Division. After introducing the Columbus Clippers, Indianapolis Indians, and Iowa Cubs, we continue with the Louisville Bats.

LOUISVILLE BATS

The Louisville Bats are the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, making the Bats one of three members of the Triple-A East Midwest Division to be affiliated with an NL Central team (Indianapolis, Iowa). The Bats and the Reds have been partners since 2000 after previously partnering with Milwaukee (1998-1999) and St. Louis (1982-1998).

Omaha and Louisville haven't faced each other since 1997, when they were both members of the American Association. In 1998 when Omaha joined the Pacific Coast League, Louisville became a member of the International League. From the Louisville franchise's inception in 1982 through their final year in the American Association in 1997, Omaha and Louisville squared off 262 times. The two teams have evenly split those games, with Omaha recording a 131-131 record against Louisville all time. The two teams have never met in the postseason.

The franchise was originally named the Louisville Redbirds as a Cardinals affiliate, after St. Louis relocated its Triple-A affiliate from Sprinfield, Ill. to Louisville, Ky. in 1982. The Redbirds, in turn, became the RiverBats from 1999-2001 after splitting with St. Louis before settling on the Bats moniker to begin the 2002 season. The Bats play their home games at Louisville Slugger Stadium, which opened the same season the franchise became an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds-2000.

The Chasers only play six games against the Bats this season, all at Werner Park in the month of June:

June 15 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

June 16 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

June 17 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

June 18 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

June 19 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

June 20 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

