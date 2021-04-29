Mud Hens Unveil 2021 Opening Day Roster

The Toledo Mud Hens are five days away from taking the field for the first time since September 2, 2019. It's been 610 days (and yes, we were counting!). The team is excited to announce the 2021 Opening Day roster that will take the field against Nashville on Tuesday, May 4 at Fifth Third Field.

Leading the charge is manager Tom Prince, who returns after being slated to manage the team in 2020. Mike Hessman is also back as hitting coach. Doug Bochtler joins the staff as the pitching coach and CJ Wamsley as developmental coach. Jason Schwartzman returns as the athletic trainer, and Dan Morrison rounds out the staff as strength and conditioning coach.

The 2021 roster features eight of the Tigers top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com), including right-handed pitcher Matt Manning who is ranked 21st on the top 100 prospects list. The Mud Hens return only eight players who have previously played for Toledo.

Let's meet your 2021 Opening Day Mud Hens:

STARTING PITCHERS: Matt Manning, Drew Hutchinson, Wily Peralta, Erasmo Ramirez, Logan Shore, Rony Garcia

RELIEF PITCHERS: Nolan Blackwood, Beau Burrows, Drew Carlton, Jason Foley, Kyle Funkhouser, Joe Jimenez, Miguel Del Pozo, Ian Krol, Robbie Ross, Locke St. John

CATCHERS: Jake Rogers, Dustin Garneau, Eric Haase

INFIELDERS: Renato Nunez, Kody Clemens, Zack Short, Isaac Paredes, Brady Policelli, Aderlin Rodriguez, Daniel Pinero

OUTFIELDERS: Christin Stewart, Derek Hill, Daz Cameron

Starting the 2021 season on the injured list are pitchers Andrew Moore and Joey Wentz, along with outfielder Danny Woodrow. Bold denotes player is on the Tigers 40-man roster.

Mud Hens to recognize frontline and essential workers during Opening Week

During Opening Week, the Mud Hens will honor the men and women who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic over the past year. These Hometown Heroes have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe, healthy, fed, and our children educated. The Mud Hens would like to thank a local company who partnered with the Knothole Club to purchase and donate 800 tickets for these local heroes to attend the game.

The following groups will be celebrated at the games during Opening Week:

- Wednesday, May 5 | Healthcare Providers

- Thursday, May 6 | Educators

- Friday, May 7 | First Responders (Toledo Police & Fire)

- Sunday, May 9 | Essential Workers

For nearly 100 years, the Mud Hens have developed partnerships with local businesses and individuals to provide tickets to underprivileged children and veterans in the Toledo region. Click to learn more on the Knothole Club.

