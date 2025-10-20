TOP 16 SAVES of the 2025 MLS Season!: Best Save of the Year Nominees
Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
We've narrowed it down to the top 16 saves of the season - now it's your turn to decide! Watch all the nominees and cast your vote at mlssoccer.com for your favorite MLS goalkeeper performance.
