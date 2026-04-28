"TONY ALFARO EQUALIZES!!! WHOLE NEW BALL GAME!"
Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Tony Alfaro and Robert Coronado scored second-half goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium after the hosts were reduced to 10 players in the second half.
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
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