Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - Tonight's Kane County Cougars game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 3:30 and the second game to follow.
ABOUT THE KANE COUNTY COUGARS
The Cougars, a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, have been at the forefront of family-friendly entertainment since 1991. A total of 180 former Cougars have reached the Major Leagues including Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez and Willson Contreras.
