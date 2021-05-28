Saltdogs Fall in Series Opener

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Ryan Long hit his second homer in as many nights, but the 'Dogs fell behind early and lost 9-3 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Long had two of Lincoln's five hits, and drove in two with his 8th-inning homer, but Sioux Falls led 5-0 after three innings and 9-0 in the 6th.

Edgar Corcino drove in Lincoln's first run with a sacrifice fly in the 6th before the two-run homer in the 8th. Long went 2-for-4 and extended his season-best six-game hitting streak.

Josh Altmann's 1st-inning single gave him hits in five straight, while Patrick Adams singled after a three-hit night on Friday. David Vidal went 1-for-4 and Justin Byrd worked Lincoln's only walk of the game.

Walter Borkovich allowed five runs in five innings, while Keenan Bartlett gave up four runs in two innings. Jason Seever tossed two scoreless innings in his second appearance of the year.

Lincoln's two-game winning streak came to an end, while Sioux Falls won for a third straight game.

The teams continue the three-game series on Saturday. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM at 6:35.

