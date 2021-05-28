Birds Add Veteran Ebert and Rookie Bats

SIOUX FALLS - Canaries manager Mike Meyer announced Friday that he has added infielder/outfielder Jordan Ebert to the team's active roster.

Ebert, an Auburn alum, played with the Canaries in 2019. He hit .274 with two home runs and 42 RBI. Ebert has also spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and has been a member of the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies organizations.

The Canaries have added a cavalcade of recent college graduates as well. INF Cole Pengilly of Gustavus Adolphus College and C Pat Arndt of Bellarmine University have been added to the roster.

The team announced Friday that C Shamoy Christopher and OF Wyatt Ulrich have been added to the active roster as well.

The Birds begin a six-game road trip Friday in Lincoln. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm. Fans can tune in live via Fox Sports 98.1 FM (1230 AM) and at KWSN.com.

