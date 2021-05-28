Big Sixth Inning Dooms Cleburne
May 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A five-run sixth inning powered the Kansas City Monarchs to a 9-6 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday night at Legends Field in Kansas City.
The Railroaders (4-6) fell into a quick 3-0 hole in the first inning, as Gabby Guerrero sliced a two-run home run to right-center following an RBI groundout from Jan Hernandez. But Cleburne answered quickly in the top of the second; Hunter Clanin pounded a solo home run, then Tyler Ryan ripped a two-run single for his first hit of the season to tie the game 3-3.
A sacrifice fly from Johnny Field gave the Monarchs (3-5) the lead back in the bottom of the third, plating Darnell Sweeney who doubled and stole third.
Cleburne grabbed their first lead in the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Colton Pogue rolled a slow groundball to second baseman Ramsey Romano, whose throw to second base was wild, allowing two runs to score as the Railroaders seized a 5-4 lead.
The bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference, as Kansas City loaded the bases with nobody out on a single and two walks. After a fly out, a throwing error scored two runs to put the Monarchs back in front by the score of 6-5. A wild pitch and a two-run single from Gabby Guerrero capped the scoring in the inning, putting Kansas City in front 9-5.
A wild pitch from Kansas City reliever Jameson McGrane scored Zach Nehrir in the top of the seventh to produce the final margin.
Dylan Baker (1-0) earned the win for Kansas City, striking out five over four innings. Tristan Roberts (0-1) took the loss for Cleburne, surrendering seven runs over five-plus innings of work. Carlos Diaz picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth, pitching around a pair of singles to start the inning.
The Railroaders continue the series with game two against the Monarchs on Saturday night at 7:00. Right-hander Garrett Alexander (1-1, 6.00) gets the start for Cleburne, while the Monarchs will counter with left-hander Eric Stout (0-1, 3.27).
For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.
