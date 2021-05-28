Goldeyes and Cougars Inaugural Meeting Postponed

May 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GENEVA, IL - Friday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kane County Cougars has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Saturday, May 29th. First pitch for game one is at 3:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. The series marks the first ever meeting between the Goldeyes and the Cougars.

All the action for Saturday's double header can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca, beginning with Around the Association at 2:30 p.m.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.