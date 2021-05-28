Tonight's Chicago Dogs Home Opener Rescheduled to Saturday, May 29 at 1pm

WHO: The Chicago Dogs, the American Association baseball team named after Chicago's favorite and oldest culinary tradition...

WHAT: ... will reschedule its home opener against the Sioux City Explorers to Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. due to forecasted severe weather conditions. One lucky fan will be chosen to throw out the first pitch and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem for the first game. The second home game of the season, Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m., will take place as scheduled. The Chicago Dogs will "Spread the Mustard" during both games on May 29 by giving all fans a complimentary commemorative mustard costume and setting another unofficial world record. In conjunction with Vienna Beef, all fans attending the 1 p.m. game will also receive a full squeeze bottle of Vienna Yellow Mustard.

Tickets to tonight's home opener will be valid to use for the rescheduled game date of Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. Separate tickets are required for each game on Saturday, May 29. Fans must exit the ballpark at the completion of the 1 p.m. game. Gates will reopen at 6p.m. for the

7 p.m. game.

WHEN: Saturday, May 29, Home Opener Starts at 1p.m., Gates open at 11:30a.m.

WHERE: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Avenue, Rosemont

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

The Chicago Dogs will play 53 home games at Impact Field this summer. 2021 marks the team's fourth season.

Tickets are available starting as low as $9. For tickets and more information, visit www.thechicagodogs.com or call 847-636-5450.

The Chicago Dogs are members of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. Named after Chicago's favorite and oldest culinary tradition, their logo features the colors and stars of the iconic Chicago flag. The team is managed by former Boston Red Sox Manager, Butch Hobson, who brings more than 30 years of experience to Rosemont. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages and every day is fan appreciation day. Season long specials include Friends and Family Tuesdays, Wiener Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Happy Fridays, Theme Night Saturdays and Family Sundays.

