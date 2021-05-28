May 28 Game Rescheduled
May 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
To maximize the fan experience and for the safety of our players, the Milwaukee Milkmen game tonight has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 3pm. Tomorrow's forecast is sunshine and temps in the 60's!
