Tom plates Williams, River Cats drop 1st series of season

May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (15-15) could not escape their day-game struggles, dropping their first series of the year with a 3-1 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (17-13) on Sunday.

The River Cats put the tying runs on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, but were unable to capitalize against righties Domingo Tapia and Gabe Klobosits.

After falling down 1-0 in the top of the second, the River Cats tied the game when right fielder Luke Williams lined a double down the left field line, and scored on left fielder Ka'ai Tom's RBI single.

Sacramento left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, striking out three in 4.0 innings. Despite the loss, De Jesus kept his streak alive of zero home runs allowed in 20.1 innings this season.

Lefty Joey Marciano continued his hot start to his debut Triple-A season, striking out two in 2.0 scoreless innings. The 27-year-old has a 1.46 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and a 1.38 WHIP in 12.1 innings.

Following the off day, right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-2, 6.63) will open the River Cats' series in El Paso. He'll take on a TBD on Tuesday, May 10 at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The River Cats are now 1-9 in day games, with a strong 14-6 record at night.

Rehabbing San Francisco third baseman Evan Longoria went 2-for-5 on Sunday with two singles and three strikeouts.

Right-handers Matt Carasiti, Mauricio Llovera, and Yunior Marte each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.