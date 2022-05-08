Big Sixth Powers Chihuahuas
May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored eight runs in their 12-batter top of the sixth inning Sunday and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 10-2. The eight runs were the most El Paso has scored in an inning this season.
El Paso starter Reiss Knehr allowed one run in six innings and struck out eight, which is the most strikeouts by an El Paso pitcher this season. Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only two runs in 23.2 innings in the last five games. Sugar Land scored only two runs in the final 20 innings of the series.
El Paso's Aderlin Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday and drove in eight runs in the series. Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with a walk Sunday and has reached base seven times in the last two games. El Paso won four of the six games in Sugar Land to clinch their second straight series win. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their last 13 games.
The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.
Team Records: El Paso (17-13), Sugar Land (12-18)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Luis Ortiz (1-3, 7.03) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
