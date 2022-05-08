Round Rock Express Lose Close One to Reno
May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
The Round Rock Express (19-11) fell in the series finale against the Reno Aces (14-16) by a final score of 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Express CF Leody Taveras extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a 1-for-3 performance. Taveras has the longest active hitting streak in Minor League Baseball.
The Express return to Dell Diamond on Tuesday evening for the start of a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
