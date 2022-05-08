OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 8, 2022

May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (12-17) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (18-11)

Game #30 of 150/Home #18 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Ryan Feltner (3-0, 3.20) vs. OKC-RHP Beau Burrows (1-1, 5.32)

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a fourth consecutive win as they close out their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, as well as a 12-game homestand. The Dodgers have won six of their last eight games and seven of their last 10 games, and they currently sit a season-best seven games above .500.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a go-ahead grand slam by Jake Lamb, in an 8-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, but OKC responded and took a 2-1 lead in their first at-bat with a RBI double by Lamb and a two-out RBI single by Ryan Noda. In the third inning, Albuquerque went back in front when Alan Trejo hit a grand slam for a 5-2 lead. In the sixth inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with none out and Tony Wolters notched a RBI groundout. Later with two outs, Zach McKinstry added a RBI single to trim the Isotopes' lead to one run. The Dodgers went on to re-load the bases before Lamb hit a grand slam out to right field and past the visiting bullpen for an 8-5 lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Beau Burrows (1-1) makes his sixth start of the season and second of the current series...Burrows was charged with his first loss of the season in his last outing May 3 in the series opener against the Isotopes. He pitched 4.0 innings, allowing a season-high five runs (three earned) and six hits with three walks and five K's...During his first start of the homestand April 27 against Sugar Land, he pitched a season-high 5.1 innings and earned his first win of 2022. He allowed two runs and five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts to tie his season-high mark...Overall, Burrows has 28 strikeouts against seven walks over his first 22.0 innings...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for both Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season, posting a combined 4-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 K's over 65.1 IP. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas)...Today will be Burrows' third start against Albuquerque this season (8.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 12 K).

Against the Isotopes: 2022: 8-3 2021: 9-9 All-time: 124-102 At OKC: 74-41 The Dodgers and Isotopes meet for their second series in the young 2022 season and second series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season against one another April 5-10, with the Dodgers winning the series, 5-1, including closing the series with four consecutive wins. The Dodgers outscored Albuquerque, 43-24, in the series and outhit the Isotopes, 62-40, including nine homers. Zach McKinstry had 11 hits in six games, including three triples and three doubles...The teams split their 2021 season series, 9-9. The Isotopes won seven of the first 12 games before OKC won the final series, 4-2...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019 prior to last season's split...Going back to 2012, OKC is 32-9 at home against the Isotopes over the last 41 games. During the current series, Albuquerque secured its first back-to-back wins in OKC since 2016 and the teams played their first doubleheader since the 2011 season...Five of this season's 10 games have been decided by one run, and going back to last season, 13 of the 28 games between the Dodgers and Isotopes have been settled by one run, with Albuquerque going 8-5...Following today's game, the team's will not play again until Sept. 13-18 in Albuquerque.

Grandstanding: Jake Lamb hit OKC's second grand slam of the season last night as well as the Dodgers' second grand slam in a span of three games after Ryan Noda hit the team's first grand slam in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. In 2021, OKC hit nine grand slams to tie for the OKC team record in a single season during the Bricktown era, initially set in 2005...Not only did the Dodgers hit a grand slam last night, but Albuquerque's Alan Trejo also hit a grand slam in the third inning for the first grand slam allowed by the Dodgers this season and the fourth hit by Albuquerque in 2022. It was also the first grand slam allowed by the Dodgers to clear the fence since Aug. 24, 2019 in San Antonio, as the only grand slam the team allowed last season was an inside-the-park grand slam at El Paso July 11...The last time both Oklahoma City and an opponent hit grand slams in the same game was Aug. 25, 2005 during a 13-11 win at Omaha. The teams combined for six homers in the game, including a grand slam by Oklahoma's Jason Conti in the first inning and Omaha's Matt Diaz in the fourth inning.

On the Lamb: Last night, Jake Lamb went 2-for-3 with a double, grand slam, two runs scored, a walk and a season-high five RBI. He posted his highest RBI total since Aug. 8, 2017 with Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his grand slam was his first since the 2014 season when he was with the Diamondbacks in an Aug. 29 game against Colorado...Lamb has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games with six multi-hit games and is 14-for-33 (.424) with three homers, two doubles, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and eight walks. His six total homers are second-most on the team, as are his 20 RBI...In his last three games, Lamb is 5-for-9 with three walks.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry had a game-high three hits Saturday and reached base in all five of his plate appearances as he went 3-for-3 with two walks, a RBI and scored two runs. It was his fourth game of the season with three or more hits and he now ranks second on the team with 29 total hits, although he has only played 20 of the team's 29 games. He's notched a multi-hit game in half of his games with OKC this year...Through 11 games against the Isotopes, McKinstry is batting .462 (18x39) has a team-leading 18 hits, including three doubles and three triples, 10 RBI and nine runs scored...He currently paces the PCL in AVG (.382), OBP (.449) and triples (4)...Following a 1-for-13 stretch upon his most recent return to the team from the Los Angeles Dodgers, McKinstry is 7-for-11 over the last three games.

Getting Offensive: OKC's eight runs last night marked the fourth time in the last six games the Dodgers scored eight or more runs, as they now lead all Triple-A teams with 186 runs scored this season. The total is also second-highest in all of the Minors, trailing only Double-A Amarillo's 191 runs...OKC's six-run sixth inning was the second time during the current six-game stretch the team scored six runs in one inning (May 1 vs. Sugar Land) and already the sixth time this season they scored six-plus runs in one inning...Over the team's last six games, the Dodgers have batted .330 (64x194) with 52 runs. There have been six players within those six games to collect four or more RBI in one game. Prior to Sunday, no Dodger had more than three RBI in a game this season...The Dodgers went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position last night and are 14-for-39 (.359) with RISP over the last three games and 27-for-75 (.360) with RISP over the last seven games combined...Going back to the fourth inning of the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, the Dodgers are 46-for-120 (.383) with 33 runs scored and six homers over their last 26 trips to the plate.

First Things First: The Dodgers have scored at least two runs in the first inning in four of the last six games, totaling 13 runs in the opening frame, including nine runs over the past three games. Before last Sunday, the Dodgers had scored in the first inning in just five of their first 23 games, totaling seven runs. OKC is now 9-0 when scoring in the first inning...Opponents have scored first in 11 of the last 13 games, and during the current homestand, opponents have scored first in nine of the first 11 games. The opposition has scored in the first or second inning in 11 of the last 13 games as well, and the Dodgers have kept their opponent scoreless through the first three innings just once during that 13-game stretch...Albuquerque has scored 12 of their 20 runs this series within the first two innings.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas' season-best eight-game hitting streak came to an end last night, but he drew two walks and scored a run as he has now reached base in 11 consecutive games and scored a run in nine straight games - tied for longest in the PCL this season. Over the nine-game stretch he is 14-for-34 (.412) with four RBI and 15 runs scored...Vargas paces the Dodgers with 31 hits and the total ranks tied for third in the league. Vargas' 27 runs scored lead the PCL, while his 19 walks are second on the team and third in the PCL...Following a 3-for-17 start to begin his season and Triple-A career, the 22-year-old has slashed .311/.418/.467 since April 10 (24 games).

That's My JM: Jason Martin did not play last night, but on Friday he hit his second triple in four games and finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs. The outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-26 (.423) with six RBI and seven runs scored...Going back last Saturday, he has reached based via hit or walk in 12 of his last 20 plate appearances. Overall, he has reached base safely in 22 of his 24 starts this season and his 28 hits are tied for third-most on the team. His .422 on-base percentage is third-best in the league, while his 20 runs scored this season are fourth-most.

Omar Comin': Omar Estévez had Saturday off, but on Friday he went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. It marked his first three-hit game since a four-hit performance July 10, 2021 at El Paso...He has hit safely in a season-best three straight games, going 6-for-13 with three RBI and three runs scored. Over his last five games, Estévez is 8-for-20 with three doubles, three RBI, a walk, four runs scored and has registered three multi-hit games. Prior to April 26, Estévez was 2-for-30.

Around the Horn: Kevin Pillar was held 0-for-4 last night after going 7-for-7 with three homers and a sac fly over his previous eight plate appearances...Yesterday the Dodgers matched their largest comeback win of the season by overcoming a three-run deficit. The other instance was also against Albuquerque April 9, when the Dodgers trailed, 3-0, but won, 12-5...Tomás Telis has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-37 (.405) with four multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored...The Dodgers have homered in 10 of their last 11 games (12 HR)...Yency Almonte retired six of seven batters over the final two innings Saturday to record his third save. Over his last 9.0 innings combined, he has allowed just two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts. He did not walk any of the first 56 batters he faced this season until Kyle Holder drew a walk in the ninth inning last night...The Dodgers drew nine more walks last night and continue to lead the league in walks this season (141).

