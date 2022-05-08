Space Cowboys Game Notes

May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown is set to take the mound Sunday afternoon. He tossed five scoreless innings and struck out eight batters Tuesday vs. El Paso. The eight strikeouts matched his season high and the Space Cowboys single-game high this year. Brown is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League with 34 strikeouts. Brown, rated as the Astros' No. 3 overall prospect, per MLBPipeline, was named the Space Cowboys' April Player of the Month. Brown finished the month with a 3.00 ERA (6 ER/18 IP) through four games (3 GS), striking out 26 batters.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.