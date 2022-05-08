Lockdown Bullpen Staves off Express in 6-5 Aces Win
May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - On Mother's Day Sunday, in the series finale between the Reno Aces (14-16) and Round Rock Express (19-11), the Aces finished strong with a strong relief effort paired with an early offensive raid for a 6-5 win.
In the first two innings, the Aces struck early with a five-run barrage capped off by a bases-clearing double from Jake Hager in the second frame for a 5-0 lead.
The relief quartet of Edwin Uceta, Ryan Meisinger, Jacob Webb and Miguel Aguilar held the Express to just one run on four hits and in six innings of work with five strikeouts.
Uceta (1-0) earned his first win as an Ace with two shutout innings of work, allowed no hits and struck out two batters.
With a 2-for-3 performance, Jake McCarthy extended his hitting streak to nine games and finished the series against Round Rock, hitting .522 (12-for-23) in six games played with one homer and six runs batted in.
Aguilar (S, 2) shut the door for his second save of the season with one shutout inning, allowed one hit and struck out a batter.
Aces Notables:
Jake Hager: 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2B, R.
Camden Duzenack: 2-for-3, RBI, R, SB
Jake McCarthy: 2-for-3, BB, and extended his hitting streak to nine games.
Edwin Uceta: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K's.
Miguel Aguilar: S, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, K.
The Reno Aces will hit the road and head to Washington and play the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series on Tuesday, May 10. The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2022
- Tom plates Williams, River Cats drop 1st series of season - Sacramento River Cats
- Lockdown Bullpen Staves off Express in 6-5 Aces Win - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Fall in Series Finale - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Big Sixth Powers Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Corey Julks Homers Twice in Space Cowboys Homestand Finale - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Tanks a Season-High Five Homers in 14-10 Sunday Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Split Series with 11-5 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Salt Lake Drops Series Finale to Tacoma - Salt Lake Bees
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Top Prospect Alek Thomas Promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks Today - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (12:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Lockdown Bullpen Staves off Express in 6-5 Aces Win
- Top Prospect Alek Thomas Promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks Today
- Kennedy Launches Grand Slam in 13-10 Corazones Loss to Chupacabras
- McCarthy Homers in Corazones de Reno's 19-5 Loss to the Round Rock Chupacabras
- Five-Run First Inning Fuels Corazones in 8-4 Win over the Chupacabras