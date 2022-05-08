Dodgers Fall in Series Finale

May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers closed out their 12-game homestand with an 11-5 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (18-12) took the game's first lead in the third inning, scoring two runs on a double by Miguel Vargas. Albuquerque (13-17) responded with three runs in its next at-bat to take the lead and added three more runs in the sixth inning. Trailing, 6-2, the Dodgers' Stefen Romero hit a two-run home run out to left field to trim the Isotopes' lead to two runs in the sixth inning. After Albuquerque tacked on three additional runs in the seventh inning, Jake Lamb hit a RBI double for OKC's fifth and final run of the game. Albuquerque added two more runs in the ninth inning for an 11-5 advantage, as they outhit the Dodgers, 14-8, snapping OKC's three-game winning streak. The teams split their six-game series, 3-3.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' three-game winning streak came to an end as the Dodgers ended up with a 3-3 split in their six-game series against the Isotopes and finished their 12-game homestand with a 7-5 record...Twelve of OKC's first 30 games of the season have been played against the Isotopes and now the teams won't meet again until Sept. 13-18 in Albuquerque.

-Jake Lamb hit a RBI double, drew a walk and scored a run. He has now hit safely in nine of his last 11 games and is 15-for-37 (.405) with three homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and nine walks. He is 6-for-13 in his last four games with four walks, six runs scored and six RBI.

-OKC's five runs Sunday snapped a stretch of three consecutive games with eight or more runs and was the third time in the last eight games the Dodgers scored five runs or less...On the other hand, the 11 runs allowed by OKC Sunday were the third-most allowed by the team this season and the highest total by an opponent since a 12-1 loss in Sacramento April 23.

-Sunday marked just the third time during the 12-game homestand that the Dodgers scored first and it was the third time in the last 14 games OKC scored first. The Dodgers are now 10-3 when scoring first.

-Miguel Vargas went 1-for-3 with double, two walks, two RBI and a run scored. He has reached base in 12 consecutive games and has scored a run in a league-best 10 straight games. Over the 10-game stretch, he is 15-for-37 (.405) with six RBI, nine walks and 16 runs scored. He leads OKC with 28 runs scored, 32 hits and 21 walks this season.

-Omar Estévez singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-best four games, going 7-for-16 during the stretch with three RBI, two walks and four runs scored.

-Stefen Romero hit his first home run of the season with the Dodgers as the team homered for a fifth straight game. Romero has hit safely in six of his first eight games with OKC and five of his first eight hits have gone for extra bases. He also has 12 RBI.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the Dodgers begin a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

