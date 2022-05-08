Top Prospect Alek Thomas Promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks Today

RENO, Nev. - With his contract selected, top prospect Alek Thomas has been promoted by the Arizona Diamondbacks today. He will also make his Major League Baseball debut against the Colorado Rockies.

Thomas, who was on the Reno Aces Opening Day roster, hit .277 (28-for-101) with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 14 RBI over 24 games.

MLB Pipeline rates the Chicago, Ill. native as the D-backs' No. 1 prospect (18th overall) and No. 3 by Baseball America (32nd).

He was selected as the D-backs' 2021 Minor League Player of the Year and named to MLB Pipeline's First-Team "Prospect Team of the Year" after hitting .313/.953 OPS with 29 doubles, 12 triples, 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 106 games with Double-A Amarillo and Reno.

Thomas was Arizona's second-round pick (No. 63 overall) in the 2018 draft out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Ill.

