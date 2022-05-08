Corey Julks Homers Twice in Space Cowboys Homestand Finale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - As a tribute to Mother's Day, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys donned Mother's Day-themed jerseys Sunday afternoon as they took on the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field.

The mothers of Space Cowboys outfielder Corey Julks and right-handers Chad Donato and Nick Hernandez threw out ceremonial first pitches to their sons prior to the game.

Julks delivered a pair of solo home runs in front of the Mother's Day crowd as the Space Cowboys completed their six-game series against El Paso with a 10-2 loss.

Julks' multi-homer game was the first from a Space Cowboys player this season. He hit his first longball in the fifth off El Paso starter Reiss Knehr. It left his bat at 106 mph and traveled 381 feet to the H-E-B Picnic Plaza in left field. Julks, who now has three homers on the year, capped the scoring for the day with another solo shot to left in the ninth.

JJ Matijevic finished the day 1-for-2 with a double, a pair of walks and his sixth stolen base of the season.

Parker Mushinski made his first appearance since returning from his first Major League stint, tossing a scoreless inning in relief.

El Paso scored eight of their runs on the afternoon in the sixth inning. Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Chihuahuas.

Following a Monday off day, the Space Cowboys hit the road for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. The first game is set for 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Isotopes Park.

