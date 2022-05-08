Corey Julks Homers Twice in Space Cowboys Homestand Finale
May 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - As a tribute to Mother's Day, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys donned Mother's Day-themed jerseys Sunday afternoon as they took on the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field.
The mothers of Space Cowboys outfielder Corey Julks and right-handers Chad Donato and Nick Hernandez threw out ceremonial first pitches to their sons prior to the game.
Julks delivered a pair of solo home runs in front of the Mother's Day crowd as the Space Cowboys completed their six-game series against El Paso with a 10-2 loss.
Julks' multi-homer game was the first from a Space Cowboys player this season. He hit his first longball in the fifth off El Paso starter Reiss Knehr. It left his bat at 106 mph and traveled 381 feet to the H-E-B Picnic Plaza in left field. Julks, who now has three homers on the year, capped the scoring for the day with another solo shot to left in the ninth.
JJ Matijevic finished the day 1-for-2 with a double, a pair of walks and his sixth stolen base of the season.
Parker Mushinski made his first appearance since returning from his first Major League stint, tossing a scoreless inning in relief.
El Paso scored eight of their runs on the afternoon in the sixth inning. Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Chihuahuas.
Following a Monday off day, the Space Cowboys hit the road for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. The first game is set for 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Isotopes Park.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2022
- Tom plates Williams, River Cats drop 1st series of season - Sacramento River Cats
- Lockdown Bullpen Staves off Express in 6-5 Aces Win - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Fall in Series Finale - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Big Sixth Powers Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Corey Julks Homers Twice in Space Cowboys Homestand Finale - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Tanks a Season-High Five Homers in 14-10 Sunday Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Split Series with 11-5 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Salt Lake Drops Series Finale to Tacoma - Salt Lake Bees
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Top Prospect Alek Thomas Promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks Today - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (12:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.