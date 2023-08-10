Toledo Walleye Unveil 2023-24 Promotions Schedule

A promo schedule everyone will be talking about.

It's time to start thinking about Walleye hockey. Our promotions schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season has arrived, complete with brand-new theme nights, a record 13 specialty jerseys, and fun giveaways to add to your collection. It all begins on Opening Weekend, Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

Our top ten can't-miss theme nights.

You'll want to mark these on your calendar. Our 2023-24 promotions schedule has something for everyone, including these ten that'll have everyone talking. Stay tuned - more info is coming soon on all our theme nights!

Opening Weekend | Friday, November 3 & Saturday, November 4

Celebrate Opening Weekend for two days this season - Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. We'll be giving away rally towels on Friday and a collectible coaches poster on Saturday.

Hockey Fights Cancer | Friday, November 17

Join us in helping raise awareness and money for cancer research. We'll wear special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and will recognize survivors throughout the game.

Glow Weekend | Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3

The Huntington Center will glow in the dark during Glow Weekend. We'll give away glowsticks as well as wear specialty glow in the dark jerseys!

Peanuts: Charlie Brown Christmas | Saturday, December 23

"That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown." Be here for our Charlie Brown Christmas, presented by A-Gas, which will include a specialty jersey, giveaway, and much more.

Warner Bros Weekend | Saturday, January 13 & Sunday, January 14

Looney Tunes or Flintstones? How about both? We'll wear specialty Looney Tunes jerseys on Saturday, January 13 and then continue the fun on Sunday, January 14 with Flintstones jerseys and a CatTrick squishy pillow giveaway, presented by ProMedica.

Toledo Storm Weekend | Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28

We're celebrating the 30th anniversary of back-to-back Riley Cup championships for the Toledo Storm. Join us as we give away a replica Toledo Storm banner, wear specialty Toledo Storm jerseys, and honor the members of these championship teams.

Star Wars Night | Friday, February 2

May the Force be with you during Star Wars Night! Back for the first time since 2019, we're celebrating the iconic franchise with specialty jerseys and more.

Kids Takeover Night | Sunday, February 25

The kiddos are taking over! This kids-focused night will include specialty jerseys designed by local children at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital and a Spike squishy pillow giveaway, presented by ProMedica.

Rock the Rink Weekend | Friday, March 8 & Saturday, March 9

Let's rock out, T-Town! Our first-ever Rock the Rink Weekend will feature rock-n-roll music both nights plus a John Lethemon rocker bobblehead giveaway on Friday.

Margaritaville Night | Friday, March 22

Break out those Hawaiian shirts for Margaritaville Night! We're celebrating the easy, warm weather vibes with our specialty Margaritaville jerseys and more.

13 specialty jerseys? You bet.

From Bonefish to Charlie Brown to Hockey Fights Cancer, we have a record-number of specialty jerseys on the calendar this season.

Greater Toledo Community Foundation (Non-Profit Night) | Sunday, November 12

Hockey Fights Cancer | Friday, November 17

Glow | Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3

Peanuts: Charlie Brown Christmas | Saturday, December 23 | Presented by A-Gas

Marvel: Spider-Man | Sunday, January 7

Warner Bros: Looney Tunes | Saturday, January 13

Warner Bros: Flintstones | Sunday, January 14

Toledo Storm | Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28

Star Wars | Friday, February 2

Bonefish | Friday, February 23 & Saturday, February 24

Kids Takeover | Sunday, February 25

Rock the Rink | Friday, March 8 & Saturday, March 9

Margaritaville | Friday, March 22

Giveaways everyone will enjoy.

Your collections are about to get even better, Walleye fans. Check out everything you can go home with this season.

Rally Towels | Friday, November 3

Collectible Coaches Poster | Saturday, November 4

School Folders | Wednesday, November 15 & Wednesday, December 6

Turkey Hat Drop | Friday, November 24 | Presented by The Ohio Lottery

Glowsticks | Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3

Walleye Ornament | Friday, December 8

Christmas Item | Saturday, December 23

Bobb Vergiels Bobblehead | Friday, January 5

CatTrick Squishy Pillow | Sunday, January 14 | Presented by ProMedica

Toledo Storm Banner | Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28

Spike Squishy Pillow | Sunday, February 25 | Presented by ProMedica

Crossbody Bag | Sunday, March 3 | Presented by Sofo Foods

John Lethemon Rocker Bobblehead | Friday, March 8

Mud Hens/Walleye Beanie | Friday, March 29

Fan favorites we had to bring back.

They're back! These can't-miss classics are returning for the 2023-24 season.

Military Appreciation Night | Saturday, November 11 | Presented by Owens Community College

Teddy Bear Toss | Friday, December 8

Mini Mite & Mite Jamboree | Saturday, Fenruary 3 & Sunday, February 4

Postgame Open Skates | After every Sunday home game

Paws & Pucks | Sunday, February 4

Faith & Family | Sunday, February 4

STEAM Night | Friday, March 1

Pink in the Rink | Friday, March 1 & Saturday, March 2

Battle of the Badges | Saturday, March 9

Did someone say brand new theme nights?

Get ready, T-Town. Brand new theme nights are coming.

Walleye New Year | Saturday, December 30

Mental Health Awareness Night | Friday, January 5

Her Hockey Day | Sunday, March 3

Fins & Feathers Weekend | Friday, March 29 & Saturday, March 30

