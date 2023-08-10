Thunder Re-Sign Matt Stief, Add Ryan Wheeler

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Matt Stief and signed defenseman Ryan Wheeler for the 2023-24 season.

Stief, 27, joined the Thunder in a trade last season and recorded four goals and 22 assists for 26 points in 66 regular-season games. Prior to joining the Thunder, the Westin, Florida native played 54 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and had 18 points. In 120 regular-season ECHL games, Stief has four goals and 40 assists and was voted the team's Co-Defenseman of The Year in the 2022-23 campaign.

"Matt Stief developed into a top-four defenseman for us, seeing time on both special team's units," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He is a skilled defender with both his skating and puck skills and will be counted on in that role once again this season."

Prior to his professional career, the left-shooting defenseman spent four seasons at NCAA (D1) Canisius College where he tallied five goals and 55 assists for 60 points in 133 games. During his senior season, Stief served as the team's assistant captain and had 26 points in 36 games.

Wheeler, 25, split 66 games last season between the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and Iowa Heartlanders. In 78 regular-season ECHL games, the Lancaster, New York native has 12 points and 51 penalty minutes.

"Ryan Wheeler is a left-handed defenseman who gives us good depth on the left side," added MacArthur. "He skates well, competes hard, and is motivated to elevate his game as a second-year pro."

Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound defenseman played four years at NCAA (D1) University of Connecticut where he played in 108 games.

