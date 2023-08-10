Captain A.J. White Returns for Sixth Season with Steelheads

August 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward A.J. White to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

White, 31, enters his eighth professional season, sixth with Idaho, after finishing with 49 points (20G, 29A) in 70 games last season. His 20 goals were fourth on the club while his 29 assists were fifth and his 49 points ranked sixth. He added 13 points (6G, 7A) in 20 playoff games helping Idaho reach the Kelly Cup Finals. Last season he played in his 400th career ECHL game on Nov. 26 against the Allen Americans and played his 300thgame as a Steelhead on Dec. 21 vs. Utah.

The 6-foot-2, 201lb native of Dearborn, MI native ranks second all-time in franchise history in points (244) and games played (345) while sitting third in goals (86) and second in assists (158). Over parts of seven seasons in the ECHL he has accumulated 304 points (106G, 198A) in 454 career games along with 22 points (10G, 12A) in 45 career playoff games.

Before professional hockey, he played four seasons at UMass-Lowell from 2012-16 recording 79 points (28G, 51A) in 153 career games while serving as team captain in his senior season. White helped lead the River Hawks to the Hockey East Championship in 2013 and 2014 while also securing the Regular Season title in 2012-13.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.