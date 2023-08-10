Jared Power Returns to Grizzlies for First Full Pro Season

August 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forward Jared Power is returning to the Grizzlies for the 2023-2024 season.

Power played at Mount Royal University from 2021-2023, where he scored 5 goals and 15 assists in 42 games over a 2 year stretch. Power had a +12 rating at Mount Royal. He majored in business at Mount Royal.

Power signed with the Grizzlies on February 28, 2023. He had 1 assist in his professional debut at Wichita on March 3, 2023. Power's first point was an assist in the second period of Utah's 3-2 win vs Kansas City on March 12, 2023. Power scored his first pro goal on March 24, 2023 vs Cincinnati. In 16 games with Utah he had 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists).

