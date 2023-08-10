Nailers Re-Sign Jarrett Lee

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 12th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Jarrett Lee to an ECHL contract.

Lee, 24, enjoyed quick success with the Nailers, as he began his professional career late last season, after finishing his five-year college hockey journey. Jarrett contributed to the offense immediately, as he dished out three assists in his Wheeling debut on March 15th - an 8-4 win at Norfolk. The first two of those assists came during the opening period. The forward found the scoresheet in four of his first six career contests, which included his first goal on March 26th against Reading. During the final week of the season, Lee snapped a 2-2 tie with 4:38 remaining in Iowa, which helped lift the Nailers over the Heartlanders, 5-2. Those two goals combined with six assists for eight points in 13 games.

"Jarrett came out of college and turned heads with his abilities," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is gifted, smart, and do a lot of things offensively. We are looking forward to watching him continue to thrive in his first full pro season."

Prior to turning pro, the Hibbing, Minnesota native attended Northern Michigan University, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and the University of St. Thomas, and was a Marketing Communications major. Jarrett's most productive NCAA campaign came in 2022-23 with St. Thomas, when he collected 11 points in 34 games. Lee also got to enjoy some team success with Minnesota-Duluth, as the Bulldogs won the 2021-22 NCHC Championship and reached the 2020-21 NCAA Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. Jarrett also spent part of one season with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, and averaged over one point per game, as he finished with 26 points in 19 matches. Lee was teammates with current Nailers Louie Roehl and Tanner Laderoute at Minnesota-Duluth.

Jarrett Lee and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

