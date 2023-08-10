Goaltender Dillon Kelley Returns to Mavericks

August 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Goaltender Dillon Kelley is returning to Kansas City for his second season with the Mavericks, the organization announced today.

"Dillon came up big last year when we needed him," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "D.K. has a great deal of knowledge and has shown he can be an excellent goalie at the ECHL level. We are expecting him to take control and show us just how great he can be this upcoming season."

Kelley, 28, set an ECHL career high with 14 games in net for the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season. He finished last season with a 6-3-1 record to go along with a 3.53 GAA.

The 6-5, 216-pound goaltender was thrust into action in the second half of last season. Kelley had five wins in seven games played from February 25-March 31 and lowered his GAA by 1.57 in those seven games.

Entering his sixth professional season, the Petoskey, Michigan, native has played in 126 career games throughout the AHL, ECHL, SPHL and FPHL since graduating from Adrian College in 2018.

The 2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks season is almost here. The Mavericks open their 15th season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and play their home opener the following night, October 21, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.