Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Garrett Van Wyhe
August 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Garett Van Whye for the 2023-24 season.
Van Wyhe, 26, joins the Icemen after totaling 22 points (14g, 8a) in 59 ECHL games split between the Adirondack Thunder and the Fort Wayne Komets last season. The 6-2, 201-pound forward appeared in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets during the 2021-22 season, earning an AHL contract with the Comets last season.
Van Wyhe played four collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2018-2022 totaling 37 points (16g, 21a), and winning a Big-10 Conference title in 2022. The Seattle, Washington resident also won a Clark Cup Championship with the USHL's Fargo Force in 2018.
The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:
Victor Hadfield (D)
Julian Kislin (D)
Jacob Panetta (D)
Connor Russell (D)
Luke Bignell (F)
Easton Brodzinski (F)
Chris Grando (F)
Brendan Harris (F)
Matheson Iacopelli (F)
Derek Lodermeier (F)
Dominick Mersch (F)
Garrett Van Wyhe (F)
Matt Vernon (G)
