Allen and Feduolov Re-Sign with Norfolk

August 10, 2023 - Norfolk Admirals







NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced Thursday that they have signed defenseman Justin Allen and forward Gueorgui Feduolov to Standard Player Contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Allen, 26, signed with the Admirals on March 22 after completing his five-year collegiate career at Utica College (NCAA-DIII). In 10 games with Norfolk, the New York native posted seven points (all assists). Those assists were compiled over a four-game stretch from March 30 to April 12.

"Justin is a guy that we are really looking and leaning to develop this year," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr. "I think he becomes really important to this team if he can stand the longevity of the season. He came in at the end of the year, did a great job, and has the ability to be a force offensively."

In his five years at Utica, the 6-foot-2 defenseman played in 119 total games and posted 89 assists. Both of those statistics are currently ranked number one in the program's history. Allen was a member of three conference championship teams, was named to the First Team All-Conference from 2020 to 2023, and was the UCHC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22.

"I'm super excited to get back to Norfolk and get to work with the boys," said Allen. "We got a great group coming back and I truly believe the sky's the limit for where we can go. I'm looking forward to putting on a show for the city."

Feduolov, 24, inked his first professional contract with Norfolk on March 8. Two days later, he posted his first point (assist) in a 6-4 victory over the Maine Mariners. The Ohio native would play in 10 more games with the Admirals to complete the season.

"He played his best hockey after an injury," said Carr. "He adjusted to playing center and being able to come back for the puck, but also getting on the fore-check. When I think about Gueorgui, you have a guy who has the versatility to play up and down the lineup."

The 5-foot-10 forward completed his college career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA) posting at-least 12 points each season. In 2021-22, Feduolov had a career-high 16 points (7g, 9a), which was the sixth highest on the team. In 2017-18, he was a member of the Shreveport Mudbugs that eventually secured the NAHL Robertson Cup.

"I'm really excited for the upcoming season and couldn't be more thankful to be a part of the Admirals family again," said Feduolov. "I can't wait to drop the puck at Scope in-front of our amazing fans."

Norfolk's roster for the upcoming season includes nine forwards and five defensemen. To view the roster in its entirety, click here.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program.

