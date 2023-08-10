K-Wings Ink Defenseman Kurt Gosselin for 2023-24

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Kurt Gosselin has been signed to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Gosselin, 28, enters his third professional season after scoring seven goals with six assists and 50 PIM in 45 games played with Toledo and Kalamazoo last season.

"Kurt was part of a huge trade for us last season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He brought leadership and experience to our D-core. We're excited to have him back for 2023-24."

The defenseman, acquired from the Walleye (18 GP, 3g, 0a, 19 PIM) last February, helped infuse Kalamazoo's' backend with firepower and grit the rest of the way out (27 GP, 4g, 6a, 31 PIM).

"I'm coming back to Kalamazoo because of the culture, staff and the group of players hitting the ice," Gosselin said. "Thankful for the opportunity, and we have high expectations for this organization this season."

The 6-foot 1-inch, 201-pound, Brighton, MI native played his college hockey at the University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2015 thru 2019, scoring 20 goals and 38 assists with 173 penalty minutes in 118 games played.

Immediately following Gosselin's senior season with the Chargers in 2019, the left-handed shooter played 15 games combined with the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Rochester Americans (AHL), scoring five goals and five assists with 14 penalty minutes. Gosselin returned to Cincinnati to complete his rookie season, playing in 47 games for the Cyclones in 2019-20 (6g, 12a, 26 PIM).

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

