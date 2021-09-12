Toledo Scores Early and Often to Beat Iowa 21-4

DES MOINES, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens (66-47) scored in seven of the nine innings played as they routed the Iowa Cubs (46-667) by a final score of 21-4, Saturday at Principal Park.

The Mud Hens scored 13 runs in the first two innings, knocking starter Joe Biagini out after just one inning. Biagini allowed six earned runs on five hits including three home runs. He was followed by Blake Whitney, who surrendered seven runs in the second inning on four hits including two long balls.

Down 13-0, Iowa allowed two more runs in each the third and the fourth followed by one in the fifth. Iowa got two runs back on Trayce Thompson's 20th home run of the season, bringing their deficit to 16, trailing 18-2 after five.

Toledo added three runs in the eighth followed by another home run from Thompson in the bottom of the inning, making it a 21-4 game. Both teams went down scoreless in the ninth to end the game, giving Toledo a 4-1 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Toledo broke both the highest runs (21) and hits (20) against the Iowa Cubs this year. The previous highs were 17 runs and 18 hits. 21 earned runs allowed set a franchise record for Iowa, previously at 19.

- Trayce Thompson clubbed two more home runs tonight, making it five this series including two multi-home run games.

- Iowa used a season-high seven pitchers tonight, with just two of them not allowing an earned run.

Iowa and Toledo are set to match up for the series finale tomorrow at Principal Park, with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

