Omaha Allows Season-High 21 Runs in Loss to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers allowed a season-high 21 runs on a season-high-tying 18 hits, losing to the St. Paul Saints, 21-4, on Saturday at CHS Field. It was the first time Omaha (63-50) had allowed at least 20 runs in a game since Aug. 2, 2019, in a 23-8 loss at Reno.

St. Paul (58-55) began the scoring in the first inning, when right-hander Brandon Barker (Loss, 1-3) issued a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk. The Saints broke the game open in the second with seven runs on seven hits, including three home runs. JT Riddle hit a two-run homer to begin the inning before Gilberto Celestino drove in a run with a single to make it 4-0. Jimmy Kerrigan followed with a three-run homer and Sherman Johnson capped the inning with a solo home run.

All four of Omaha's runs came in the third inning. After left-fielder Rudy Martin reached on a fielder's choice, second baseman Lucius Fox doubled down the left-field line to plate the Chasers' first run and extend his hitting streak to a season-best five games. Fox scored two batters later on a single by first baseman Nick Pratto. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera drove in the final run of the inning with a triple off the right-field fence.

The Saints responded with three runs in the bottom of third inning against right-hander Andres Nuñez on a two-run passed ball and a solo home run by Mark Contreras. St. Paul added six runs in the fourth on four hits. First, Drew Stankiewicz doubled to drive in Johnson. Next, Riddle reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Damek Tomscha to score from third. BJ Boyd, who scored five times in the game, followed with an RBI single before scoring on a single by Celestino two batters later. Kerrigan ended the inning with an RBI double.

St. Paul's final four runs came in the sixth against right-hander Carlos Sanabria. After three straight singles to start the inning, Sanabria issued a bases-loaded walk for the Saints' 18th run. Johnson brought in another run with a fielder's choice and Tomscha drove in the Saints' 20th and 21st runs with an RBI double to right-center field.

