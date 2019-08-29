Toledo Long Ball Buries Tribe, 7-2

INDIANAPOLIS - Pete Kozma's double dose of two-run homers against Brandon Waddell lifted the Mud Hens past striking distance of the Tribe in the season series finale on Thursday, 7-2. With the loss, the Indians will finish the season below .500 with less than 70 wins for the first time since 2008.

Indy's pitching staff allowed four home runs to Toledo's offense to score six of its seven runs. The Indians have surrendered four or more home runs in four games at Victory Field this season, two of which have come against the Mud Hens this week. Toledo has out-homered Indy this series, 12-0.

Toledo (65-71) got things started on a solo shot by Grayson Greiner in the second inning, followed by a walk and Kozma's first blast of the evening. They scored another in sending nine batters to the plate, taking an early 4-0 lead.

Kozma struck again in the very next inning, driving in his third and fourth runs of the night to extend the score, 6-0.

The Indians (65-71) took back a run in the bottom half of the third after a leadoff single by Hunter Owen, but Toledo responded with its fourth home run in as many innings, a solo shot by Frank Schwindel.

A sacrifice fly tacked on another Tribe run in the sixth inning, but the offense couldn't string together enough hits to mount a comeback late against the Toledo bullpen.

Waddell (L, 3-7) gave up six runs (five earned) on three home runs in 2.1 innings. Luis Escobar stranded a runner in the third and allowed just one run over 3.2 innings. JB Shuck and Matt Eckelman combined for three scoreless to hold off the Mud Hens' offense.

Tim Adleman (W, 9-4) went six innings of two-run ball, while the Toledo bullpen shut down the Tribe with three one-hit innings to close out the game.

The Indians begin their final series at home with a 7:15 p.m. Friday night start against IL West winner Columbus. Both tomorrow's and Saturday's games are included in the Tribe's Fan Appreciation Weekend featuring Razor Shines.

