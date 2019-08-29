Syracuse Mets Announce 2019 Fan of the Year

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announced the 2019 "Fan of the Year" as part of the 3rd Annual Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day in a pre-game ceremony on the final game of the regular season.

The 2019 "Fan of the Year" is The Motondo Family, Skip, Nancy and Zach. The family has held season tickets in the same seats, in the front row of section 108, since the opening of NBT Bank Stadium in 1997. Their families before them had season tickets in the old McArthur Stadium.

Zach, Skip and Nancy's son, have been to just about every game since his birth over 18 years ago. Zach was born with Down Syndrome and baseball has become a huge part of the Motondo family's life. In addition to attending almost 70 baseball games a year, Zach also plays Challenger Baseball.

Over the years the Motondo's have hosted players to live in their home during the season, they attend Syracuse Mets community events, and even work at the stadium. Skip is a fill in public address announcer and this year Zach began working as part of the press box staff.

"We are so happy to continue the tradition of naming a fan of the year. Each year we induct a deserving fan, who loves the team and loves baseball, and this year is no exception. Skip, Nancy and Zach are the very best of what it means to be a Syracuse baseball fan. They love the game, support the players, support the staff, support other fans, and win or lose, they come to just about every home game," said Jason Smorol, general manager.

The Syracuse Baseball Fan Wall of Fame is named after Frederick J. Karle. Each year on the final day of the season, a new fan is inducted on Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day. Fred was a huge fan of the then Syracuse Chiefs and had not missed an Opening Day in 75 years. He passed in 2017 and the first "Fan of the Year" named in 2017. The 2018 recipient was Marty Nave.

The Syracuse Mets are currently in contention to be the International League North Division champions and make the play-offs. Play-off tickets will be available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium when the Mets clinch a play-off spot, TBD. Please check syracusemets.com or follow the Mets on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for current team standings and scores.

