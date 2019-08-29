Help Us Reach Our 500th Sellout on Friday

August 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Only ONE game away till we hit 500 sellouts in Fifth Third Field history. Help us reach this incredible milestone on Friday night! When it happens, we are going to CELEBRATE with FUN and GIVEAWAYS!

That's right, on the night 500 is hit, during the inning breaks, randomly selected fans will receive prize packages thanks to our valued Mud Hens sponsors. But that's not all! Throughout the game we'll announce different sections and 500 fans will get a prize!

Sponsors include:

- Forest View

- Great Clips

- Levis Commons

- Marcos

- Midwest Eye Consultant

- Planet Fitness

- Softer than Brittle

- Sonic

- Tito's Vodka

- Toledo Asana Room

TICKETS

Friday, August 30 at 7:05 p.m. Toledo vs. Louisville

GAME TICKET: $16 - BUY TICKETS!

What you get:

- August 30 Mud Hens game ticket

- Postgame Fireworks

- Hensville Live! postgame concert at Hensville Park featuring Arctic Clam and Amelia Airharts

DINNER & DRINKS

Bring your appetite for pre or postgame dining and drinks in Hensville, located on the same street as Fifth Third Field:

- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.

- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.

- Lexus Birdcage Club: birdcagebarandgrill.com | The Lexus Birdcage Club is located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field and provides incredible views of the ballpark! You and your guests will enjoy a 'Chef's Table' dining experience, featuring a rotating menu of themed selections.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.