Bisons Reveal 2020 Game Schedule -Opening Day Set for Friday, April 17, 2020

Two great ballpark traditions will collide the next time the great Bisons fans of Western New York and Southern Ontario meet up at Sahlen Field. Today, the Bisons announced their 2020 Game Schedule, which includes a Honda fridaynightbash!® Home Opener in just 232 days, Friday, April 17 against the Rochester Red Wings (6:05 p.m.).

As one season at Sahlen Field nears a close, it's time for fans to start planning for another unforgettable season of Bisons Baseball. The 136th year of professional baseball in Buffalo will start on Thursday, April 9 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the first game of a season-opening eight-game roadtrip.

The Honda fridaynightbash!® Home Opener marks just the fourth time in 33 years (and the first since 2008) the Bisons have been scheduled to open the Sahlen Field portion of the year on a Friday.

A full promotional schedule will be announced after the New Year, but along with Opening Day, the Bisons announced the dates and times of some of the most popular ballpark events. The 13th annual Star Wars Night is set for Saturday, June 6, 2020 while the 6th annual Superhero Night takes over the ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The 26th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on July 3, 2020 also falls on a Friday.

Next season's School Kids Day with morning start time is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2020 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10:35 p.m.).

A Summer at the Ballpark

The 2020 schedule features 18 home games in August, three more than any month and nearly twice as many home games as the team has set for April of 2020 (10). The 47 summer games at Sahlen Field in the months of June, July and August constitute more than two-thirds of the team's entire schedule and is an increase of three games vs. the 2019 schedule.

The team also has 31 games scheduled on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, nearly half of their 70-game home schedule.

2020 Tickets

The Bisons will put 2020 Season Tickets, Membership Packs and all Party Areas for the 2020 season on sale on Tuesday, October 1 at Bisons.com and by calling (716) 843-HERD. The price for Bisons Season Tickets will remain the same for a third straight season, as the team continues its long-standing tradition of providing the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience and value in town.

For more information, including a downloadable version of the 2020, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

