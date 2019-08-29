Hayes Receives August Player of the Month Award

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians announced third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes as their August Player of the Month Award winner. Hayes joins RHP Montana DuRapau (April), 1B/RF Will Craig (May) and RHPs Mitch Keller (June) and James Marvel (July) as Player of the Month winners in 2019.

Hayes, 22, holds a .266 batting average (109-for-410) on the year with career highs in home runs (10) and RBI (53).

In August, the Tomball, Texas native is hitting .326 (31-for-95) with the Tribe, his highest monthly average of the season compared to his previous high of .264 in July. He has hit safely in 18 of 25 games this month. Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect has started at third base in 99 of his 105 games played and compiled a .989 fielding percentage to lead all professional third basemen.

Hayes was named the International League Player of the Week on August 26 after hitting .522 (12-for-23) with a 1.238 OPS the week prior. He tallied four straight multi-hit games, including a 4-for-5 performance against Louisville to tie a career high.

Hayes was selected by the Pirates in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Concordia Lutheran High School.

