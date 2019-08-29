Bats Win Streak Ends in 9-1 Loss to Clippers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (57-79) were defeated by the Columbus Clippers (77-59) by a 9-1 score at Louisville Slugger Field. With tonight's game, Louisville surpassed the 2018 attendance number at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Clippers got hot with two outs in the top half of the first with back-to-back doubles from Ryan Flaherty and Jake Bauers to get their first run on the board. In the second inning, Nick Longhi hit a solo shot to tie the game 1-1.

Columbus regained the lead in the third when Bradley Zimmer walked and was moved to third on a Jordan Luplow single and then scored on a groundout. In the next inning the Clippers added another run with a homer from Bobby Bradley to put them up 3-1.

The Clippers extended their lead in the fifth when Bauers hit his second two-out RBI double of the night, then Mark Mathias followed with an RBI single to put Columbus up 5-1. Bradley hit another solo homerun to start the sixth, and later in the inning a RBI single from Luplow gave Columbus a six run lead over the Bats.

Bradley added to the Columbus again in the seventh inning with a two-run RBI double putting the Clippers up 9-1. Bradley went 4-for-5 with a double and two homers.

Logan Allen (1-1, 7.66) got the win for Columbus, throwing 6.0 innings, giving up on run on five hits, walking three, and striking out six. The loss went to Keury Mella (8-14, 5.05) in his 5.0 innings pitched, giving up five runs on eight hits, a walk, and striking out one.

Louisville heads on the road to play two games against the Toledo Mud Hens with first pitch set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. It's a righty-righty matchup with Jesus Reyes (1-5, 5.32) set to pitch for the Bats and Zac Reininger (3-3, 4.47) set to pitch for the Mud Hens.

