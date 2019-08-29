Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

August 29, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 136| Home Game # 70

BUFFALO BISONS (69-66, 3rd, -3.5 North) vs. ROCHESTER RED WINGS (67-68, 4th, -5.5 North)

RHP T.J. Zeuch (4-3,3.82) vs. LHP Lewis Thorpe (5-4, 4.63)

Radio: Newsradio 930 WBEN, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons will play their home game of the 2019 regular season, hosting the Rochester Red Wings for Fan Appreciation Night. After the finale at Sahlen Field, Buffalo will hit the road for the final series of the year. The Herd will take on the IL North leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for a four-game series that will conclude on Labor Day in Moosic, PA. Heading into play tonight Buffalo is still mathematically alive in the divisional chase.

Last Game: BUF 2, ROC 10

RHP Sean Reid-Foley tossed three innings in his return to the Herd, but was tagged for five runs on six hits to go along with two walks. The Red Wings scored in each of the first two innings, then pulled away with a five-run fourth inning that saw 10 batters come to the plate. For Buffalo, INF Santiago Espinal once again delivered at the plate by going 3-4 in the loss.

Rochester Red Wings (8-7)

Buffalo and Rochester are meeting for the final time this season, after splitting a four-game series last week in the Flower City. This is the Red Wings' second trip to Downtown Buffalo this season, after trading wins on July 29 and 30.

Today's Starter

RHP T.J. Zeuch will make his final scheduled start of the 2019 regular season for the Bisons tonight. The righty has led the Herd pitching staff with 56.2 IP since the All-Star break. Nine of Zeuch's 12 previous starts have come since the middle of July. Tonight will mark the starter's 13th Triple-A start after missing the first two and a half months of the season. Zeuch's last start against Rochester came on 8/19 where he needed just 114 pitches to throw a no-hitter at Frontier Field.

Santiago Espinal

INF Santiago Espinal's offensive surge continued on Wednesday when he went 3-4 in a losing effort. Espinal started his Triple-A career going 0-15, but since then has gone 26-71 (.366) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

End of season awards

Prior to first pitch tonight, the Bisons will hand out several team awards for the 2019 season. A handful of current Bison players have been past recipients, including RHP Sean-Reid Foley who was named the 2018 Most Valuable Pitcher and Community Service Award winner. OF Roemon Fields was also tabbed as the team's Most Valuable Player in 2017.

IL North Standings

The Bisons dropped a half game further behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with last night's loss. The RailRiders were washed out in Pawtucket yesterday and are now scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at 4:35 p.m. The Herd is also now three games behind the Syracuse Mets for second place in the IL North as well.

Blue Jays

Toronto (54-81) split their quick two-game series with the Atlanta Braves, losing on Wednesday night 9-4. The Blue Jays are off today before welcoming the Houston Astros to town for a three-game weekend series at Rogers Centre. RHP Trent Thornton takes the hill for the opening game of the set on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

