Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (65-70) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (64-71)

August 29, 2019





LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #136 / HOME #68: Indianapolis Indians (65-70) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (64-71)

PROBABLES: LHP Brandon Waddell (3-6, 8.58) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (8-4, 3.34)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

YESTERDAY: Toledo got one run in the first off of James Marvel, but the Tribe offense powered back for a two-run bottom frame and never relinquished the lead for a 7-4 win. A leadoff triple by Cole Tucker got things started in the third inning as the Indians put up another crooked number with three runs coming on five total hits, including their only two extra-base knocks of the day. Toledo drove in one run in both the fourth and fifth innings on solo home runs, but each time the Tribe took back the score to maintain a four-run lead. Another Mud Hen scored in the seventh, but with the bases loaded and two away, Eric Wood made a leaping catch against the right field wall to save the game.

AUGUST PLAYER OF THE MONTH: INF Ke'Bryan Hayes was named Indy's August Player of the Month today after hitting .326 (31-for-95) for his highest monthly average of the season. He went 2-for-2 last night with a double, one RBI and two runs scored against Toledo, extending his hitting streak to six games, five of which have been multi-hit campaigns. He is currently tied for 8th in the International League with 29 doubles after losing the outright lead due to a 21-day stint on the injured list in June.

THE .500 LINE: With last night's victory, the Indians secured a record at or over .500 against Toledo for the fifth straight year. They are 35-32 vs. the IL West with five divisional games to play; Indy has finished over .500 in the division each of the last two years and six of the last seven overall. To finish at .500 for the entire season, the Tribe would have to win out their last five games. They have not finished below even since 2016 (70-74) and haven't won less than 70 games since 2008 (68-76). Since Aug. 1, Indy has gone from 6.0 games back in the IL West to 12.0 games back, compiling a 10-17 record for the month.

BIG GAME JAMES: With his seventh Triple-A quality start last night and 18th of the season between Indy and Double-A Altoona, James Marvel improved to 6-0 with the Indians and 11-0 over his last 17 games. When he takes the mound (10 starts) the Tribe have a .900 winning percentage, good for best on the team among pitchers with more than five starts, followed by Mitch Keller with a .578 percentage (11-8). The Indians have winning records when only six of 18 starters have taken the mound, two of which were rehabs.

CHASING THE LEAD: UTIL Jake Elmore went 2-for-3 on Wednesday after going 0-for-5 in the first two games of the series vs. Toledo to raise his average back to .340 (118-for-347), narrowing the deficit to less than a point behind Durham's Jake Cronenworth. Elmore has hit safely in 19 of his last 24 and 22 of his last 28 games overall. Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987).

MULTI-HIT MARTIN: OF Jason Martin recorded his first multi-hit game since Aug. 19 and seventh this month yesterday with a 2-for-4 performance against Toledo. Since June 19, OF Jason Martin has hit safely in 41 of 54 games, with only two stretches of back-to-back games without reaching base. He has hit safely in 20 of his last 25 games with nine doubles, two triples, 19 RBI and eight runs scored. Martin was hitting just .216 (36-for-167) with 15 RBI through June 18 and has since hit .317 (60-for-189) with 34 RBI.

WOOD STREAKS: OF Eric Wood is currently riding a four-game hitting streak, his longest since a five-game stretch in May. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine and 12 of his last 17 games with a single last night. In August, he is hitting .293 (17-for-58) with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Five of his games in August have featured multiple hits. In 57 games prior to the PanAm Games, he hit just .226 (36-for-159). Wood leads the team with 85 at-bats as a designated hitter and holds a team-high .271 average (23-for-85) among Indy's DHs with more than 20 at-bats.

