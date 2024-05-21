Titans' Walk-off Win Hands ValleyCats Their Fourth Straight Loss

OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (3-7) fell on Tuesday in a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to the Ottawa Titans (4-5) in their home opener at Ottawa Stadium.

Jhon Vargas surrendered a solo homer to A.J. Wright in the first, which gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City fought back in the second. Oscar Campos and Lamar Briggs singled off Tyler Jandron. Demias Jimerson reached on a 5-4 fielder's choice, and Campos went to third. Robbie Merced tied the game with an RBI single. Merced and Jimerson executed a double steal. Ryan Cash came through with a two-run single to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-1 lead.

The Titans inched back in the bottom of the second. Taylor Wright went yard, and cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ottawa pulled ahead in the fourth. Jake Sanford walked, and Taylor Wright moved him to second with a single. Michael Fuhrman laced an RBI double to even the score. A.J. Wright had an RBI groundout to provide the Titans with a 4-3 advantage.

Ottawa tacked on an insurance run in the fifth. Christian Ibarra singled, and moved to second on a groundout from Jamey Smart. Jason Dicochea poked a single back to Vargas, which put the runners at the corners. Sanford picked up an RBI groundout to make it a 5-3 affair.

Vargas received a no-decision. He threw five frames, allowing five runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Jimerson notched a single for his first professional hit in the sixth. Merced followed suit with a knock, and the two runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. Tyson Gingerich hit an RBI single, and afterward Cash lifted a sac fly to even the score, 5-5.

Jandron was also handed a no-decision. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up five runs on nine hits, walking three, and striking out four.

The two East Division rivals continued to go toe-to-toe in the ninth. Gingerich reached on an error from Jackie Urbaez, and Cash recorded his second hit of the night to move Gingerich up 90 feet. Cash swiped second, and Jaxon Hallmark was intentionally walked. Javeyan Williams hit a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 6-5.

Nathan Medrano issued a free pass to A.J. Wright in the bottom of the ninth. Urbaez laid down a sac bunt, and reached on an error from Medrano. Smart tied the game with an RBI single. Dicochea then pushed across a game-winning single to give the Titans a 7-6 walk-off win.

Voelker (2-0) earned the victory. He tossed an inning, yielding an unearned run on one hit, and walked one.

Medrano (1-2) received the loss. He pitched a third of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits, and walked one.

Tri-City faces off in the middle game against Ottawa tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22 nd . First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

FINAL | OTTAWA 7 | TRI-CITY 6

W: Matt Voelker (2-0)

L: Nathan Medrano (1-2)

Attendance: 3,175

Time of Game: 2:51

