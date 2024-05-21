Bolts Host Joliet Memorial Day Weekend; Your May 24-26 Preview

The ThunderBolts host rival Joliet Slammers at Ozinga Field Memorial Day Weekend May 24-26.

Any veteran or active military member will receive two free tickets to any of the games this holiday weekend presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of the game and show your military ID.

Here is your Memorial Day Weekend preview...

Friday, May 24th at 6:35 pm vs. Joliet - Project Fire Buddies Night with Postgame Fireworks: The south side based charity, Project Fire Buddies will host their first ever fireworks night. The organization is made up of firefighters who offer support and give back to children fighting critical illnesses. Established in 2016 out of the Oak Forest Fire Department, Project Fire Buddies now has over 75 southside department chapters. All ticket proceeds through the charity goes to the organization's mission and celebrate the night with baseball fun and fireworks!

Also we are bringing back that spectacular combo deal for Fridays only! Get 2 upper level seats, 2 hot dogs, and 2 beers/sodas/waters for JUST $26. This deal is available on-line and MUST be purchased BEFORE the date of the game. Purchase your combo on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Combo in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

-------------------------------------

Saturday, May 25th at 6:05 pm vs. Joliet - Trinity Christian College Bobby Jenks Bobblehead Night with Postgame Fireworks: We celebrate the arrival of Bobby Jenks to the ThunderBolts with his very own bobblehead! The first 1000 ticketed guests will receive this collector's item courtesy of Trinity Christian College! The night concludes with our famous fireworks show! (gates open at 5 pm) Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

IMPORTANT BOBBLEHEAD INFO - Due to the expected high demand for a Jenks bobblehead, the following policies will be in place:

- Only the main gate (next to the box office) will be distributing bobbleheads. Anyone who does not wish to wait in line for a bobblehead can enter the park immediately at 5 pm at the home plate gate.

- One bobblehead per person regardless of how many tickets you have in hand. No holding bobbleheads for people. When one person enters the gates, they will be given one bobblehead while supplies last

- Children 3-and-under that do not have a ticket do not recieve a bobblehead

- Gates to the ballpark will open at 5 pm. Please understand that we only have 1,000 bobbleheads to distribute. We ask for your patience and best behavior during the distribution process.

-------------------------------------

Sunday, May 26th at 1:05 pm vs. Joliet - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday: Family Sundays are back presented by JULIE, Inc! Get your JULIE Jenks' Family Pack for JUST $45! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses, softy ball and thunderstick) On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a fantastic in-game live animal presentation from Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles or Big Run Wolf Ranch! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

Purchase your family pack by walking up to the box office at anytime or you can purchase the packs on-line (instructions below): Purchase on-line: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Jenks in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

