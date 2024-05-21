NY Boulders to Host "Sopranos Day" at Clover Stadium

May 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of America's most popular television series when they host "Sopranos Day" on Sunday, June 23rd.

The afternoon features an appearance by acclaimed actor Steve Schirripa, who played the character "Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri" throughout the show's 1999-2007 HBO run and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Boulders' 3:00pm EDT game vs. the New England Knockouts.

Schirripa, who's been co-starring on the CBS drama "Blue Bloods" since 2015, will also hold a pre-game VIP Meet and Greet that includes a personalized, autographed photo with the actor and catered buffet in one of the Clover Stadium suites.

Ballpark gates will open at 2:00pm, with the Little Sicilian food truck on the concourse offering its mouth-watering riceballs and specialty desserts.

Special ticket packages for the game include:

$100 VIP Meet and Greet (limited availability):

- Pre-game gathering with Steve Schirripa, including a personalized, autographed photo

- Catered meal in suite: Baked Ziti, Sausage and Peppers, Meatballs, and more

- Seating bowl ticket to Boulders vs New England Knockouts game

$25 T-Shirt Pack:

- Limited edition Sopranos-inspired NY Boulders shirt

- Seating bowl ticket to Boulders vs New England Knockouts game

NOTE: Information regarding tickets and other packages for the Boulders' 2024 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Follow @NYBoulders on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.