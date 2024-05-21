ThunderBolts Drop Opening Game to Lake Erie

May 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts continued a stretch of alternating wins and losses Tuesday afternoon as they were held to three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers at Ozinga Field.

Both teams found the scoreboard in the first inning. After back-to-back singles to begin the game, the Crushers (8-2) got their first run on a double play. The ThunderBolts (5-6) responded in the bottom of the frame as Cam Phelts singled and stole two bases. He came home on a Christian Kuzemka groundout. Kuzemka, who leads the league with 16 RBIs, has at least one in nine of 11 games.

The Crushers broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the third. Scout Knotts hit an RBI double and Vincent Byrd, Jr. followed with a two-run homer to make the score 4-1.

That was the last of Lake Erie's offense against Windy City starter Taylor Sugg, but the Bolts could not mount an offensive attack to make a comeback. Following Phelts's leadoff single in the first, they didn't collect another safety until the eighth inning and they only managed to put one runner in scoring position the rest of the game.

Matt Valin (1-0) was excellent for Lake Erie in the win. He allowed just one hit and four walks over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Sugg (0-1) took the loss for the Bolts despite a quality start. He gave up three earned runs over five innings with a season-high six strikeouts.

The series continues with game two on Wednesday morning, another Dave & Buster's School Day at Ozinga Field. Michael Barker (0-2, 14.04) makes the start for the Bolts against Lake Erie's Jack Eisenbarger (0-1, 2.45). First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.