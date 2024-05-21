Boomers Capture Early Contest to Improve to 8-1

JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a three-game series on the road with a 5-3 victory over the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday morning to improve to 8-1 on the year, bettering their best start in franchise history.

The Boomers wasted no time in taking the lead, scoring in the top of the first inning. Chase Dawson was hit by a pitch to open the game and came in two score on a double down the line by Kyle Fitzgerald. Joliet tied the game in the bottom of the first with a two-out run on a double by Matthew Warkentin but the Boomers immediately responded and led the rest of the way. Brett Milazzo led off the second with a double and came around to score on a safety squeeze by Tyler Depreta-Johnson.

Seth Gray homered in the fifth, his third homer in two games, to push the lead to 4-1. Joliet received solo homers from Antonio Valdez in the sixth and Warkentin in the eighth but could pull no closer. Dawson scored an insurance run in the ninth by walking, stealing two bases and scoring on a wild pitch.

John Wilson worked five innings to earn his first win of the season. The lefty walked four and struck out four while allowing one run on three hits. Cristian Lopez tossed two innings out of the bullpen while Dylan Stutsman and Jake Joyce each threw an inning to complete the win. Joyce struck out two to earn his fourth save in as many attempts to open the season.

Milazzo doubled twice in the game while Alec Craig tallied a pair of hits. Dawson reached four times with a double, two walks and a hit by pitch, stealing three bases to match the single game record. Dawson crossed the plate three times.

The Boomers (8-1) will have another early game in Joliet with a 10:05am game on Wednesday. RHP Brendan Knoll (1-0, 1.80) is the scheduled start for Schaumburg against RHP Ricky Castro (0-0, 1.64). The team is back at home for three games over Memorial Day weekend. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

