Wild Things Win Opener, 6th Straight with Good Start, Offensive Explosion

May 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things (6-3) took the opening game of the series against Evansville Otters (4-7) in a 10-3 ball game at Wild Things Park. Washington's offense came alive in support of right-handed starter Jordan DiValerio, who worked his second quality start of the season and won his second-straight start. The Wild Things have won six in a row, their first six-game win stream since the final six games of the 2022 season.

Off to a quick start, Evansville Otters' centerfielder Patrick Lee hit a leadoff triple to deep center field. Austin Bost drove in Lee after a groundout to make the score 1-0 going to the bottom of the first. The Wild Things responded after a leadoff double to the right-center fence by Caleb McNeely, who later stole third. Left Fielder, Quincy Latimore hit a sacrifice fly to right field allowing McNeely to score and tie the ball game.

Randy Bednar scored after reaching on an infield single in the second on an RBI double by Blake Mozley for the Otters. For the second inning in a row, Washington got their leadoff batter on base as Tyreque Reed got walked. The next batter, right fielder Robert Chayka, moved Reed with a single. Tommy Caufield drives in the tying run with an RBI single and advances to second on the throw home. JC Santini hits a sacrifice fly to deep left field to score another run and take the lead. After Evan Berkey's walk, Caleb McNeely hit a sacrifice fly to advance their lead to 4-2 at the end of the second.

To start the bottom of the third, Andrew Czech got hit by a pitch and advanced to second after Tyreque Reed singled into left field. Tommy Caufield cleared the bases with a three-run home run over the right-field fence. Two runners were stranded for Washington after JC Santini doubled and Evan Berkey was hit by a pitch, but the damage was done as the Wild Things pulled ahead, 7-2.

After two scoreless innings, Evan Berkey scored after reaching on a single in the sixth on an RBI single by Carson Clowers. Tyreque Reed got walked and advanced to second after Robert Chayka's single in the seventh. The next batter, Tommy Caufield, hit a hard ground ball past the first baseman to score two runs and reach third.

After seven innings, Jordan DiValerio allowed two runs with five hits and fanned four. Heading into the eighth, rookie righty Hunter Stevens took the mound to relieve DiValerio. The Otters scored in the ninth as Austin Bost hit a double and scored on a passed ball. After a remarkable catch by right fielder Alex Ovalles at the fence, Washington closed the game.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 3,428 at Wild Things Park on Grand Slam School Day presented by EQT.

The Wild Things and Otters square off for game two of their series at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. The game is Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania. Zach Smith will start for Evansville and Malik Barrington for Washington.

